People still confused over SOPs – CP

TAWAU: The strength of security forces at the frontlines is adequate to enforce the Conditional Movement Control Order and Enhanced Movement Control Order amidst the spike in Covid-19 cases in the state.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Hazani Ghazali said there are enough security personnel to ensure the standard operating procedures (SOPs) are enforced.

“Thank God, we have good support from the Malaysian Armed Forces, Ministry of Health and Rela. Everybody is playing their role to flatten the Covid-19 curve,” he said when met at the roadblock at Mile 2, Apas Road yesterday, adding that Sabah SOP compliance is quite high.

On his visit, he said the purpose is to visit all the 57 roadblocks set up in Sabah by visiting each one, making inspections and so on.

“I look at any problem other than that I also give advice and give guidance and so on. For example at Km 50 Tawau-Kunak which was jammed, I gave instructions to open both lanes and not to let the traffic queue become too long,” he said.

Hazani said he started from Kota Kinabalu and already went to Kudat and will continue to Kalabakan-Sapulut and to Tenom before going back to Kota Kinabalu.

“So far no problem, most of what I asked from the officers whether police, army and Rela, they understood their duties. Those who do not understand now are the people. They are still confused over the SOPs.

“I have already explained as an example to ride a car only two people allowed but there are cases of three people in a car. When there are three people, they need to ask for permission from the police and fully comply with the SOP,” he said.

“Don’t blame the police, we have announced only two people and the cross-border movement must have a letter of permission from PDRM for example from Tawau to Semporna to Kunak or vice versa except for essential services and necessary agencies,” he said adding if essential service transporter enters the red zone area, he will not allow them to spend the night there but deliver the goods and directly go back to the place of origin.