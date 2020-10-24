Report: Malay Rulers to meet tomorrow amid speculation of emergency being declared

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 24 — At least six out of the country’s nine Malay rulers will meet tomorrow afternoon at Istana Negara here, The Star reported on its website today.

Citing unnamed palace sources, the daily reported that the meeting will likely see Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah consult his fellow monarchs about the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government’s proposal to be conferred emergency powers to tackle the worsening Covid-19 outbreak in the country.

“In fact, it is more a get-together than a special meeting to be precise,” one palace source was quoted saying.

The report claimed the meeting is set for 2.30pm, and that six sultans have confirmed their attendance.

It added that the Agong will convey the outcome of the Malay Rulers’ discussion to Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin after the meeting, but did not indicate a time frame.

The Agong had an audience with Muhyiddin and several other senior government officials at his palace in Kuantan, Pahang yesterday afternoon following a Cabinet meeting in Putrajaya in the morning.

News agencies had made much ado about the morning Cabinet meeting, resulting in widespread speculation on social media that the government is seeking a nationwide proclamation of emergency, ostensibly to curb the soaring Covid-19 cases but would suspend Parliament and regular rule of law to curtail dissent.

The PN coalition holds a two-seat edge in the 222-seat Dewan Rakyat and rumours had been circulating that the Opposition would attempt to challenge its Budget 2021 proposal during its presentation next month. — MalayMail