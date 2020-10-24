RM1.43-million road upgrading project set to solve traffic woes at Taman Desa Wira

KUCHING: The traffic jams plaguing Taman Desa Wira area here during peak hours would be a thing of the past upon the completion of a RM1.43-million road upgrading project commissioned by the Sarawak government, said Housing and Local Government Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

The works are being carried out by CMS Quarries Sdn Bhd until July next year, covering the upgrading and widening of the road there.

Dr Sim, who is Batu Kawah assemblyman, witnessed the presentation of the contract award from Public Works Department (JKR) Kuching Division assistant engineer Bong Yan Phing to CMS Quarries deputy executive manager Abd Rahman Noor yesterday.

In his remarks later, the minister said the project proposal was submitted to federal government when it was under Pakatan Harapan (PH), but it was ignored.

“The Batu Kawah Road is under the federal government’s jurisdiction; hence, they had the obligation to upgrade and do the improvement works when necessary, but they didn’t.

“If federal government failed to fulfil their responsibility of maintaining and upgrading our road, then they should not collect road taxes from Sarawak,” he said.

Dr Sim pointed that the former works minister under the PH-led federal government was a Sarawakian, who should have approved this proposal that would benefit the Sarawakians.

In this respect, Dr Sim said he had to seek funding from the Sarawak government for the Batu Kawah road upgrading, after the no-reply from the PH-led federal government.

He added that Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg had approved the project.