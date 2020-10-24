RM5 mln loss in furniture warehouse fire

KOTA KINABALU: Fire destroyed a double-storey warehouse cum shop belonging to Chan Furniture at Jalan Lintas Kepayan here yesterday, causing loss of furniture and electrical goods valued at about RM5 million.

The blaze occurred at about 6 am and is believed to have been triggered by a short circuit. No one was injured.

The manager, who wished to be known only as Chong, 50, said one of his staff informed him of the fire.

“When I arrived, the fire had consumed half of the building. We sell furniture and electrical products. We estimate the loss at RM5 million,” he said when met at the site.

Sabah Fire and Rescue Department senior operations commander Hamsa Isnurdini said 41 firefighters were rushed to the scene after the department was notified at 6.23 am.

“We managed to bring the fire under control at 7.20 am. The building is a total loss. No one was injured. The cause of the fire is still under investigation,” he said.