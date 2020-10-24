Rumoured emergency will not affect SDMC’s efforts to fight Covid-19 pandemic in Sarawak, says Uggah

BAU (Oct 24): Sarawak Disaster Management Committee’s (SDMC) efforts to curb the Covid-19 pandemic will not be affected when a supposed state of emergency is declared, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

Commenting when asked how a rumoured state of emergency may affect SDMC’s duties, Uggah said it has and will always be SDMC’s job to protect Sarawak and its people no matter what the situation.

“We are now protecting Sarawak. We will do what we need because Sarawak so far has among the lowest (number of Covid-19 cases) in Malaysia.

“But if you look at the pattern in the past there are times when this thing (cases) suddenly spikes. So that is our focus,” he said.

Uggah told reporters this when asked how such a situation would affect SDMC and its Covid-19 preventive efforts in Sarawak.

He was officiating at the Agriculture Community Outreach Programme (AgriCOP) Singai here earlier.

Initially, he said, he was not aware of the news that the federal government might call for a state of emergency due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the country, because he was in the rural areas of his constituency with no data reception, and only returned to Kuching late last night.

Earlier, Istana Negara issued a statement saying that Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah will discuss with the Malay Rulers soon on proposals submitted by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to His Majesty yesterday.

Comptroller of the Royal Household Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said His Majesty understands the need for the continuation of the country’s administration to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

“In fact, His Majesty is also very concerned about the people’s anxiety and worries over this latest development,” Ahmad Fadil said in a statement from Istana Negara.

“As such, Al-Sultan Abdullah advises the people to remain calm, not panic and be patient in facing this latest situation while waiting for a decision on the proposals,” Ahmad Fadil said.