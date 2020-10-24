Sarawak Energy leads with sustainability pledge

KUCHING: Sarawak Energy Bhd (SEB) is the first company in Malaysia to sign the ‘Business Ambition for 1.5°Celcius’ pledge under United Nations (UN) Global Compact.

It is also the first company in East Malaysia and first from the utilities sector to secure a Sustainability-Linked Loan (SLL) from CIMB, says SEB Group chief executive officer Datu Sharbini Suhaili.

“Climate change is one of the bigger risks the world is currently facing as all economic activities require energy, and we are an energy developer and utilities provider with the ability to make real changes by our strategic decisions,” he shared with participants of a virtual ‘CEO Fireside Chat’ on ‘Creating a Sustainable Business Model That Works’ at CIMB’s ‘The Cooler Earth Sustainability Summit’ 2020.

He said through Sarawak Corridor of Renewable Energy (SCORE), Sarawak had significantly reduced its dependence on fossil fuels and other non-renewable resources.

“As the implementation agency for the Sarawak government in the power sector, the SEB has become the largest renewable energy provider in Malaysia with a portfolio of three hydroelectric plants generating 3,452MW of renewable energy, with a fourth hydroelectric plant in the pipeline. Complemented by indigenous thermal resources for energy security, SEB’s efforts have seen the carbon dioxide emission of Sarawak’s main grid decrease by 76.5 per cent since 2009,” he said.

Sharbini said with the support and funding from the Sarawak government, SEB was utilising alternative renewables like standalone solar and micro- hydro technologies for rural Sarawak with a target to achieve full electrification by 2025.

Under Sarawak government’s sustainability agenda through renewable energy, SEB is pioneering research in green hydrogen towards a hydrogen-based economy, with a hydrogen production plant and refuelling station – the first in South East Asia.

“Ultimately, these efforts support and complement Sarawak’s ongoing transition to a low carbon economy in the long-term while accelerating economic development,” he

said.

In line with the state, national and global sustainability agenda, SEB had developed ‘Climate Action’ to mitigate and adapt to climate change impacts.

Together with Science-based Targets Initiative (SBTi) under ‘Business Ambition for 1.5°Celsius’ pledge, SEB would embark on voluntary climate-related financial disclosures guided by Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures for better access to data in managing climate-related risks to increase effectiveness for SEB and its supply chain.

According to Sharbini, the corportaion is also educating its 5,200-strong workforce through various internal initiatives including ‘Go Green Campaign’ in 2017, which involved the removal of single-use plastic and styrofoams from its catering facilities and this year’s ‘Sustainability & Sarawak Energy’ initiative.

Sharbini pointed out that implementation of SEB’s sustainability agenda had to balance with stakeholders’ expectations and value creation.

He added that the Covid-19 pandemic had accelerated SEB’s business digitalisation plan by piloting remote operations of its power plants and smart metering initiatives for customers, reducing overall carbon footprint of its operations.

“Purposeful collaborations and synergistic partnerships with organisations like CIMB and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) that share the common goal of sustainable development, will support the sustainable development for Sarawak and its people,” added Sharbini.