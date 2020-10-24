SRDC deputy chief re-highlights call for additional primary, secondary schools in Sibu Jaya township

SIBU: Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) deputy chairman Wong Ching Yong has reiterated his call for additional primary and secondary schools in Sibu Jaya, in line with the rising population in the township.

According to him, the Sibu Education Office had recommended the establishment of a primary school and a secondary school in Sibu Jaya twice – once under the

10th Malaysia Plan (10MP) 2010-2015, and the other under 11MP (2016-2020) – as a measure to address classroom shortage.

“Unfortunately, the recommendation was never implemented,” he told reporters when met after distributing free face masks to three schools in Sibu Jaya yesterday – namely SK Sibu Jaya, SMK Sibu Jaya and SJKC Thian Hua.

Recently, Sibu Education Office had once again requested for the construction of these two schools under the 12MP (2021-2025) and in this respect, it had asked Wong for help in relaying this request to the relevant authorities during a meeting called on Sept 2.

Wong and a group of Sibu community leaders then met up with Deputy Minister I of Education Datuk Dr Mah Hang Soon in Kuala Lumpur, where the former submitted all the relevant documents on the two schools to the latter.

According to Wong, he has received assurance from the Deputy Health Minister and also from Chief Minister of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg – both stating that they would look into the matter.

Meanwhile, Wong said both SK Sibu Jaya and SMK Sibu Jaya were facing serious classroom shortage, which was made even more severe in the present Covid-19 situation where the standard operating procedures (SOP) under the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) necessitated physical distancing from one person to another.

In case of a school, this meant the rearrangements of desks and chairs to accommodate the distancing of pupils.

“Because of classroom shortage at SK Sibu Jaya, sometimes the pupils are forced to attend classes run at the corridors,” said Wong, believing that this could affect the quality of teaching and learning at the primary school.

“Sometime, the science labs and workshops are converted into classrooms; if this was not done, the pupils would have to take turns in attending the classes.”

On a separate matter, Wong said SJKC Thian Hua had also requested for an indoor auditorium.

“The school’s building is also experiencing leakage during the rainy days,” he added.