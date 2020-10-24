Surgical bodies want beauty outlets to stop invasive procedures

KUCHING: Two professional surgical organisations are urging the authority that regulates beauty premises in the country to enforce clear and strict delineation between permissible non-invasive and prohibited invasive cosmetic procedures.

In a joint statement yesterday, the College of Surgeons, Academy of Medicine Malaysia (CSAMM) and Malaysian Association of Plastic, Aesthetic and Craniomaxillofacial Surgeons (Mapacs) said it had been clearly spelt out that liposuction is an invasive surgical procedure, which should only be performed by trained plastic surgeons and surgical specialists who have been credentialed and privileged.

“We are saddened to hear the tragic news about the unfortunate death of a young lady, reportedly following a liposuction procedure at a non-medical premises, which is therefore not under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Health (MoH). We wish to emphasise that there are existing guidelines on aesthetic medical practice by MoH, which has already been in governance since 2013,” said the two professional surgical bodies.

Through the CSAMM-MAPACS Joint Committee for Aesthetic Medical/Surgical Practice, CSAMM and MAPACS said they worked extensively and contributed significantly to the MoH’s ‘Guidelines on Aesthetic Medical Practice by Registered Medical Practitioners’, which was published and launched in 2013.

They pointed out that the development of these guidelines was initiated by the MoH in response to similar tragic incidents.

“As professional surgical bodies working in unison, we have always considered patient safety of utmost importance. We therefore urge the authority which regulates beauty premises to enforce the clear and strict delineation between permissible non-invasive and prohibited invasive cosmetic procedures,” said the statement.

The organisations also encouraged the public to check the credentials of such service providers through The National Specialist Registry at https://www.nsr.org.my/list11.asp.

Recently, a 23-year-old woman died after undergoing a liposuction procedure at a beauty centre in Cheras.

The case was confirmed by Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Saiful Azly Kamaruddin, who said the victim suffered breathlessness and turned pale soon after she received an injection from the beautician.

The 49-year-old beautician called for an ambulance and the victim was rushed to a hospital where she was pronounced dead, he said.

Saiful said the beautician and her 23-year-old daughter were arrested following the incident and were placed under a remand order.

According to him, initial investigations revealed that although the beauty centre was a legally registered business, it was not endorsed by the relevant authorities to perform liposuction procedures.

The case in being investigated under Section 304 (a) of the Penal Code for causing death by negligence.