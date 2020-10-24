Three more new clusters reported – Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR: Three more new clusters were reported yesterday in Sabah, Kuala Lumpur and Selangor, said Health director-general, Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

The clusters were identified as the Samudera Cluster and Palma Cluster, with the index cases resulting from screenings of symptomatic cases, and the Jaya Cluster with the index case resulting from a screening at the work place.

‘’The Samudera Cluster involves the district of Sandakan district in Sabah. The index case for the cluster (namely, the 22,612nd case) was identified Covid-19 positive following the screening of a symptomatic individual on Oct 20 who was admitted to the Duchess of Kent Hospital.

‘’The screening of close contacts identified seven more Covid-19 positive cases. As of 12 noon yesterday, eight individuals were screened with eight cases identified as positive (including two new cases today),’’ he said in a statement yesterday.

Meanwhile, the Palma Cluster involved the Gombak and Hulu Selangor districts in Selangor and the Kepong district in Kuala Lumpur.

Dr Noor Hisham said the index case (namely, the 20,399th case) was identified positive following the screening of an individual with symptoms on Oct 17 who was admitted at the Sungai Buloh Hospital.

He said a screening of close contacts identified 12 more positive cases, and 101 individuals were screened until 12 noon yesterday, with 13 identified Covid-19 positive (nine new cases) and 88 individuals still waiting for results.

Dr Noor Hisham said the Jaya Cluster involved the Sepang district in Selangor and the Seremban district in Negeri Sembilan with nine cases identified as positive as of today.

He said the index case for the cluster was identified Covid-19 positive following a screening at the work place on Oct 20 and was warded at the Sungai Buloh Hospital.

A total 48 individuals had been screened while 39 were waiting for their results, he added. — Bernama