Abang Johari calls for import tax exemption on hydrogen powered vehicles

KUCHING: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg has requested the federal government for import tax exemption on hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.

He said this was to encourage more people to use hydrogen powered cars.

“Green technology is new so we are requesting the federal government to reduce the import tax so that the price of hydrogen powered vehicle become cheaper.

“At the moment Hyundai hydrogen powered vehicle cost about RM400,000 per unit after 100 per cent import tax,” he noted.

He said if there is no import tax, then the price is only about RM200,000.

“If it is cheaper, I believe many people will want to use hydrogen powered vehicle. If we want to promote environment, green hydrogen is the choice.

On the proposed hydrogen production plant in Bintulu, Abang Johari said Sumitomo Corporation and Eneos, Nippon Oil need 300,000 tonnes of hydrogen per year.

He said a tonne is 1,000kg because hydrogen is sold based on kg.

“At the moment the plant that will be built in Bintulu can produce 10,000 tonnes per year but it has the capacity to increase.

“They have indicated they can scale up depending on the demand. Production is expected to begin in 2023,” he said.

The Chief Minister believed Sarawak is the first place in this part of the world that produces green hydrogen.