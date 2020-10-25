Abg Jo: S’wak set to export Petros LPG to Pontianak by Feb 2021

KUCHING (Oct 25): Sarawak is set to export Petros brand liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to Pontianak, Kalimantan Barat (West Kalimantan), said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Should there be no obstacle, the first Petros LPG would be sent out to Pontianak in February 2021, he said when delivering a keynote address at the opening ceremony of Parti Pesaka Bumipitera Bersatu (PBB) mini convention at BCCK today.

“On top of that Kalimantan Barat, Governor had asked from Sarawak, cooking oil, sugar and rice. That is who we have opened up a trade office there. We also have a trade office in Brunei,” said Abanh Johari who is Gabungan Parti Sarawak chairnan and PBB president.

Abang Johari said the incoming Petros petrol kiosk would be providing three-in-one services – fuel, hybrid car battery charging and hydrogen.

He dismissed claims by the opposition that hydrogen production industry would not be viable.

He explained that like the handphone trade, the cost of producing hydrogen may be costly now but in 15 years time it would be cheaper.

With the mass production of hydrogen, the state could easily claim carbon credit because hydrogen production is associated with green technology (water-based) as opposed to brown technology (gas-based).

Abang Johari also said that investors enjoyed the state’s political stability and hence for instance Taiyo Yuden corporation was planning to enlarge its operation at Samajaya Industrial Free Zone here by investing another RM5 billion.