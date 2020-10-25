Ask, and we will answer

Borneo Post with the expert help of Rockwills Trustee Bhd, the leading specialist in estate planning having pioneered wills and trust 25 years ago, is publishing a regular Q & A column on estate planning. It will feature questions which readers have in mind but don’t know who to ask.

Question 1: My church friends had a car accident a few years ago. While the wife survived, the husband passed away and their only child became both mentally and physically disabled. The wife and her child are now living on the husband’s insurance pay-out. The wife’s sister helps her to take care of the child sometimes. We, as brothers and sisters in Christ, are very worried if anything were to happen to her. We thought of pooling a fund for her and the child. However, we heard that her brother would usually request money from her to pay off for his gambling debts. We thought we should not be handing the funds to her directly. How can we help in providing a fund that is safe and secure and at the same time, prevent misuse?

Rockwills Answer: We are very sorry to hear about what has happened to your friend. Thankfully, she has the support she needed. However, what is needed now is to put things into an appropriate structure that addresses your concerns and meets her needs.

Since handling the funds to her is out of the question, we suggest that you could explore setting up a trust with a licensed trust company. There are many advantages of appointing a reputable trust company as a trustee. A reputable trust company is professionally run, free from bias, anxious to protect its reputation and will not die or fall sick as an individual does.

In order to prevent the brother harassing the wife for money, it will be suitable for the funds to be used to setup a trust to benefit the wife and child. Such a trust can be setup with a trust company as the trustee.

By appointing a trust company as trustee, it will prevent the wife gaining direct access to the funds as the trust pays only for purposes indicated in the trust such as fixed monthly maintenance, education and medical needs of the wife and child. In addition, there are many advantages of appointing a trust company as a trustee.

When setting up the trust, a good understanding of the child’s needs is crucial, especially on his medical needs. This is important to ensure that the funds are used effectively. Doing this with an experienced Estate Planner would make the whole process easier as he would be able to give you good recommendations. As for your friend, she should write a will to appoint a guardian to take care of the child. If the child’s disablement is lifelong, then a caretaker should also be appointed in her will.

Question 2: Hi, I was approached by an agent who told me that their trust company offers a product where if I place a certain amount of money with them, they promise an attractive return each year. The return was a lot better than placing my money in the bank’s fixed deposits.

I have read your column previously and I thought, isn’t a trust company playing a more protective and conservative role to ensure our assets are preserved for the beneficiaries? Is it normal for a trust company to act like a fund manager promising returns?

Rockwills Answer: All trust companies in Malaysia are registered under the Trust Companies Act 1949 and the scope of work is also stated in the same Act.

The Memorandum of Association or Constitution of a trust company mirrors the scope of work stated in the Act.

Under the Act and under the Trustee Act 1949, the trustee should invest in the manner prescribed in the Trustee Act 1949 to generate returns but never to indicate or guarantee returns on investments that it will provide.

However, when a trust gives the trust company a clear mandate to invest in any instrument whether it is a high risk or not, the trust company may rely on such a mandate provided it has taken all precautions to do so.

This is usually done by the trustee appointing licensed and reputable fund managers to propose suitable funds to invest taking into account the risk involved, the needs of the beneficiaries and overall purpose of the settlor in setting up the trust.

However, the fund managers are never able to guarantee the returns but are only able to provide indicative returns as every investment do have a degree of risk.

Generally, a trustee carries very high responsibility, even more so if the trustee is a trust company with its branding and reputation at stake. It is best that you clarify further with that agent on the product. Further, the Financial Services Act 2013 would not allow a product with a promised return.

If a high return is promised, it is likely that the investment/s would be outside the authorised investments stipulated in the Trustees Act 1949 which means the investment/s could be extremely risky.

We have been approached by clients many times asking if they could place their money with us to help manage and grow their funds by the ways of investments. As you have mentioned, we are a Trust company that specialises in estate planning services, we strive to ensure our client’s hard-earned assets are well preserved for their beneficiaries and sometimes for several generations to come and we do this with great integrity.

As a matter of fact, we have focused quite heavily on compliance to ensure our client’s assets are well protected and we can see through the end of every trust our client has set up with us.

This Q&A Column in published as a joint public service and educational initiative with Rockwills Trustee Bhd. Please email your questions related to Estate Planning to [email protected] or Rockwills’ Training & Business Development Assistant General Manager Sam Chan ([email protected]).