BPN 2.0: First phase payment started earlier than scheduled

KUALA LUMPUR: Payments for the first phase of Bantuan Prihatin Nasional (BPN) 2.0 which was scheduled for Oct 26 have been expedited to Oct 19.

The Finance Ministry in a statement yesterday said the payments were expedited due to commitment and efforts of its officials as well as staff of the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) and financial institutions involved.

“Payments are being made in stages by prioritising the B40 group involving 7.5 million recipients, namely 3.7 million recipients for the household category and 3.8 million recipients in the single category.

“For the M40 group, the payments involve 1.4 million recipients in the household category as well as 1.7 million recipients for the single category and payments have already begun on Oct 22,” said the statement.

The ministry said the BPN 2.0 payouts are expected to be completed before the end of this month.

It said recipients who do not have bank accounts would receive cash payment via Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) branches from Oct 26 while recipients with unsuccessful credit status would receive cash payment beginning the second week of November 2020.

The statement added that for states that are not placed under the Conditional Movement Control Order, BSN would issue guidelines and standard operating procedures from time to time to safeguard the safety and health of the recipients.

“New applications for BPN 2.0 is still open until Nov 15. For approved applications, the lump sum payment will also be made in January 2021.

“For futher enquiries, the public can contact the toll-free line at 1800-88-2747 or send an email to [email protected],” it said. – Bernama