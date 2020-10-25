CM: Sarawak’s unique culture enables enhanced racial harmony, political stability

KUCHING (Oct 25): Sarawak has a unique culture which enables it to enhance racial harmony and political stability, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Abang Johari said in his keynote address when opening the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) mini convention at BCCK here today that Sarawak was perhaps the only state in Malaysia where non-Muslims had sought finances for the building of mosques.

Abang Johari, who is Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman and PBB president then related a request by Belaga assemblyman Datuk Liwan Lagang, a non Muslim, for a fund of RM10 million to build a Masjid in Belaga, Bintulu.

“Sarawak is rich in culture. Its multi-cultural and multi-religious people subscribe to common understanding and adopt high tolerance and acceptance of each other,” he said.

The cultural situation in Sarawak is unlike that in the Peninsular Malaysia, he added.

“I have not heard of non-Muslims seeking funds for mosques there,” he said.

He said Sarawak understood the need to be fair and hence set up the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) which is the first of its kind in Malaysia.

On the latest political situation, Abang Johari said the people’s health and personal safety should now be of utmost importance than the issue of who should be the next Prime Minister of Malaysia.

He said people were getting fed up with the latest political upheavals in Peninsular Malaysia because they were more concerned about the surge in Covid-19 cases in the country.

“We supported Tan Sri Muhyddin Yassin as the Prime Minister before because we want stability,” he said.

Abang Johari was referring to the political struggle of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who wished to unseat Muhyddin who headed the loose coalition Perikatan Nasional.

However, Sarawak also faced a dilemma because as much as it wants health and personal safety to take precedence over politics, the current state legislative assembly (DUN) five-year term was coming to an end, he said.

“We know that the wellbeing of the people during this Covid-19 pandemic is important but the mandate from the people is also crucial,” he said on the urgency to hold an election when the DUN term expires in the first half of 2021.

Apart from asking PBB machineries to get ready for the next state election, Abang Johari also urged members to take part more aggressively in countering and rebutting opposition members’ onslaughts in the social media because it is the latest campaigning platform for the latter.

Abang Johari also reminded the audience made up of members from 26 branches in the state’s southern region of the achievements and success of GPS with PBB as its backbone component.

On another note, Abang Johari said that within the coming one or two weeks, he would be announcing a policy that could contribute to strengthening the state protection over all of its natural resources, including oil and gas.

He said PBB, for the first time held a series of four mini conventions instead of the usual centralised convention due to the limitations brought on by the implementation of the movement control order (MCO).

PBB held its first mini convention in Miri on Sept 5, followed by the one in Betong (Sept 26), Sibu (Oct 3) and here (Oct 25).

Among those at the opening ceremony were PBB deputy presidents Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hassan who are also Deputy Chief Ministers and event organising chairman Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof who is also the federal Works Minister and Petra Jaya MP.

Also present were Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) president Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) deputy president Dato Joseph Salang Gandum and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) secretary-general Datuk Anthony Nogeh.