CMO: CM giving meeting with PM in Putrajaya tomorrow a miss

KUCHING (Oct 25): Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg is expected to give the meeting with the prime minister tomorrow in Putrajaya a miss.

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) issued a notice tonight to inform the media that Abang Johari would be launching two events in Sematan as scheduled earlier today.

At a quarter past noon today, CMO issued a notice about Abang Johari launching two events scheduled for 8.30am and 11.30am in Sematan tomorrow.

After 6pm, CMO gave another notice, informing the press that Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah would be representing the chief minister at the events.

It was believed that Abang Johari would be attending a meeting called by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in Putrajaya and hence, Abdul Karim was requested to deputise the chief minister at the functions.

However, before 8.30pm, CMO issued the latest notice to inform that Abang Johari would be launching the events in Sematan as scheduled earlier.

The Borneo Post earlier spoke to Abdul Karim, who confirmed that he would deputise the chief minister at the events.

Following the latest information, the Youth and Sports Minister also confirmed with The Borneo Post that the chief minister would be expected in Sematan rather than Putrajaya.

“Sorry for the hiccups. I just got message from CM’s ps (press secretary) too that CM decides to go for the programmes at Satang and Sematan tomorrow,” said Abdul Karim in an SMS.

It had been reported that Muhyiddin had invited all state menteris besar and chief ministers to a meeting in Putrajaya tomorrow, after a failed attempt to declare a state of emergency.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah had decided not to accede to Muhyiddin’s request to declare an emergency.

If Abang Johari is travelling to Kuala Lumpur tomorrow, it would mean that the chief minister has to undergo the mandatory quarantine when he returns to the state in compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOP) to break the chain of Covid-19 infections.

This might be an inconvenience particularly in view of the forthcoming State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting from Nov 9 to 18 when the chief minister is expected to table the 2021 state budget.