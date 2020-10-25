Consulting Malay Rulers shows king’s meticulousness

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah’s decision to discuss with the Malay Rulers before making any important decision reflects His Majesty’s meticulousness.

Constitutional expert from Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) Dr Muhammad Fathi Yusof said according to the Federal Constitution, there is no obligation for His Majesty to act in such a way.

Istana Negara in a statement yesterday said Al-Sultan Abdullah will discuss with the Malay Rulers at the national palace soon on proposals submitted by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to His Majesty Friday.

“However, it (the action) reflects the meticulousness of His Majesty because this is a big thing and the Malay Rulers often use a consultative approach in decision-making.

“So, the tradition continues and the steps taken by by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong are right during the current situation,” Muhammad Fathi, who is research fellow (Law and Constitution) and senior lecturer at the university’s Perdana Centre of Science, Technology and Innovation Policy, Razak Faculty of Technology and Informatics, told Bernama.

Muhammad Fathi explained that any decision involving the interests of the country should not be made in a hurry, but in a careful and prudent manner.

“There is no obligation (to call the Malay Rulers), but the constitution just states that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong may seek the views of the Conference of Rulers for any decisions.

“This means nothing under Article 150 (of the Federal Constitution) about must have the approval of the Conference of Rulers, but that’s what I said earlier, the tradition of our Malay Rulers who prefer shura (meeting) or musyawarah (convention) in decision-making,” he said.

Meanwhile, International Islamic University Malaysia law lecturer Prof Dr Nik Ahmad Kamal Nik Mahmod explained that Al-Sultan Abdullah’s decision to hold discussion with the rulers is a common practice, especially in a matter involving major implications for the country.

He said the action was also in line with the country’s constitutional monarchy system.

“The Conference of Rulers appoints the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, so Al-Sultan Abdullah should consult it on this important issue,” he said.

On the declaration of emergency, Nik Ahmad Kamal said under such measures the parliament may continue to sit and the prime minister and the Cabinet may continue to serve the country.

He said there would probably also be a special committee to deal with the emergency situation like the Majlis Gerakan Negara (MAGERAN) in 1969.

“If the emergency is due to Covid-19, there could be stringent measures to control the movement and activities of the people. Perhaps law may be passed to impose higher punishment to control the spread of the pandemic. Emergency also gives the government more power to deal with the objectives of the emergency,” he said. — Bernama