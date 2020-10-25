Covid-19: 1 new cluster identified in Kuching district

KUCHING (Oct 25): The Sarawak Health Department identified a new Covid-19 cluster in Kuching today, dubbed the Seladah Cluster.

Based on a statement by the State Disaster Management Committee, it said the index case for the cluster was Case 771, which the patient was detected positive on Oct 23.

“A total of 17 close contacts of the Case 771 had been screened and two of them tested positive on Oct 23 and another four was tested positive today,” it said, bringing the total number of positive cases from this cluster to seven patients, including the index case.

From the six positive patients traced from this cluster, the committee said five were close family members and one was a customer of Case 771.

“Investigations and contact tracing are currently being aggressively undertaken for the cluster by the State Health Department to prevent the virus from spreading further.”

Apart from that, the committee pointed out there were currently four active Covid-19 clusters in the state, namely the Bah Arnab Cluster in Kuching, Putra Cluster in Bintulu, Baki Cluster and Seladah Cluster.

“A total of 72 individuals have been screened for Covid-19 for the Bah Arnab Cluster and four of them were detected positive during the first Covid-19 test and another eight positive cases were detected via a second test on the 10th day of the quarantine period.”

The remaining 60 individuals were tested negative for Covid-19, including 28 who were tested for the second time on the 10th of the quarantine period.

“The share of individuals identified as positive from the cluster is 16.67 per cent. As of Oct 25, 12pm, four of the patients had recovered and were discharged from hospital and another eight were still receiving treatments in isolation ward,” said the statement.

The committee said the patients from the Bah Arnab Cluster were in stable condition and no death has been reported so far.

As for Putra Cluster in Bintulu, it said five positive cases had been identified and a total of 190 individuals had been screened.

“About 2.63 per cent of the individuals screened due to the Cluster Putra was tested positive and from the 185 individuals tested negative, 80 of them were again tested negative via reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (rT-PCR) tests on the 10th day of quarantine.

As of Oct 25 at 12pm, it said all patients from the Putra Cluster had recovered and were discharged from hospital.

“However, it is to note that there is currently one positive case being registered in Selangor that had been removed from the cluster as instructed by the Health Ministry, as the patient was discovered to have contracted the virus from other sources,” said the statement.

For the Baki Cluster, the committee said three new cases were detected today and a total of eight individuals had been tested positive from the cluster.

It said 96 individuals were screened due to the cluster and only 8.33 per cent or eight patients were detected to have contracted the virus.

“As of Oct 25 at 12pm today, all the patients from Baki Cluster are still receiving treatments in isolation ward in hospital and they are in stable condition. No death has been reported thus far.”

The committee pointed out that another 691 individuals were also screened as of 12pm today as part of an active tracing efforts by state health department at Kampung Haji Baki and all samples were still pending laboratory results.

Moreover, it said four new Covid-19 cases were detected from the Seladah Cluster and seven patients in total had been tested positive from the cluster so far.

“Of the 18 individuals screened, seven people were tested positive, four were negative and the remaining seven individuals were still pending laboratory results.”

The committee said 38.88 per cent of all individuals screened for the cluster was Covid-19 positive and all patients are currently in stable condition as of 12pm today.

On a separate matter, it said one patient had recovered from the virus and was discharged from Sarawak General Hospital today – with the number of patients who had recovered totalling at 728 or 91.46 per cent of all cases in the state.

For those still receiving treatments, 43 of the patients were being treated at Sarawak General Hospital and seven was treated in Miri Hospital.

“No patient is currently being treated in intensive care units and no death is reported as well. The death toll in the state remains at 19 or 2.39 per cent.”

A total of 18 new person-under-investigation had been reported today and four were still waiting for laboratory results for Covid-19.

The committee also stressed that Kuching district remained as a yellow zone with 26 local transmitted cases reported in the past 14 days while the remaining 39 districts in Sarawak were green zones.