Covid-19: Active case detection operation launched at Kampung Haji Baki in Kuching

KUCHING (Oct 25): A day-long active case detection (ACD) operation for the Covid-19 pandemic has been launched at Kampung Haji Baki near here since this morning.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah, who is also chairman of the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), explained the ACD was carried out because two clusters had been detected there.

These included the Cluster Baki which was detected yesterday (Oct 24) which now comprise five cases including the index case (Case 768) who was found positive on Oct 18.

“The first is a family involving three victims and the second family has five victims. So in total we have recorded eight positive cases here.

“The state Health Department thinks there is the possibility the sickness has spread out to the community.

“That is why we are doing the ACD operation involving 100 health personnels under Dr. Majorie Ensayan Junting,” he said.

Uggah, accompanied by the Minister of Housing and Local Government, the state Health Department Director Dr Chin Zin Ming and Padawan Municipal Council chairman Lo Khere Cheng visited the make shift centre for swab test In front of a few shops there.

“We are testing those in Block A of the Kampung with about 600 people.

“Those in Block B and Block C , they are encouraged to come on voluntary basis.

“For those who are sick and the elderlies who are immobilised, the health personnel will visit them at their houses for the test. They are a most vulnerable group,” he said.

Uggah also said the ACD operation is in line with one of the SDMC strategies in controlling the spread-out which is ‘to detect and isolate’.

“We cannot wait for those infected to start showing the symptoms to only come for treatment. Probably by then the virus, like a burning peat soil fire underground, has spread further in the community.

“We have done two ACD operations early this year at Uni Garden Housing Area in Kota Samarahan and at Kampung Tabuan Melayu in the city,” he explained.

He pointed our these ACD operations had been very useful and helpful to SDMC in controlling the spread.

“I would to take this opportunity to thank our health and council officers and personnel and the police for helping us.

“I am also very happy with the support given by the community leaders and the people themselves. The people, many of they had turned early for the test,” he added,

Meanwhile Dr Sim also urged all in the area to go for the test.

“The public should not fear…there is no stigma to it. It is to protect themselves and their family members.

“For those in Block B and Block C, the health personnel will also do random samplings on them but they are very much encouraged to go for the test.” he said.