Fadillah: Use funds from SST on petroleum products to establish Sarawak Petroleum Heritage Fund

KUCHING (Oct 25): The setting up of a Sarawak Petroleum Heritage Fund was proposed at the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Mini Convention Southern Region today.

PBB senior vice president Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof, who made the proposal, said this fund could be created by utilising some of the funds from the State Sales Tax (SST) on petroleum products collected by Sarawak.

“For a start, maybe a budget of RM1 billion can be considered for this fund, under the 2021 State Budget.

“The creation of this fund, God-willing, would enable the state government to provide free higher education from the certificate level to doctorate (PhD) level, which will be channeled in the form of ‘dermasiswa’ or scholarships to all Sarawakians,” said Fadillah to over 1,000 delegates from 26 branches coming for the. Mini Convention at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK).

It was officiated by Chief Minister and PBB president Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, and attended by other top leaders from PBB and other Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) components namely Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS), Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP).

Fadillah, who is the organising chairman for the mini convention, said this fund could also be used to assist those under the B40 group such as to build houses for the hardcore poor.

“Furthermore, this fund can also be used to give RM500 monthly financial assistance to the senior citizens who are in need.

“This is because the latest data showed 16 per cent of senior citizens in Sarawak are under the poor and hardcore poor category,” he added.

Sarawak is expected to receive RM3.2 billion in SST this year including RM2.95 billion from Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas).

On another matter, Fadillah called on PBB members to be ready to ‘go to war’ in the social media and counter the attacks made against PBB and GPS by the opposition.

He explained the social media now plays a bigger role in shaping perceptions, especially during the current Covid-19 pandemic when rallies and public gatherings are not encouraged.

“We must be fast in countering the attacks against GPS and PBB in the social media and not let it overcome us.

“We must all remember, the war of perception in social media had caused the shock defeat of Barisan Nasional in the 14th General Election in 2018.

“I also want to invite all the elected representatives and leaders of GPS to be personally active in social media to respond to whatever issues and also to convey the correct message to the people instead of depending wholly on the administrator(s) of the page to handle it. We ourselves must master the social media,” he said.

He also called on PBB members to reflect and take lessons from the current political turmoil in the Peninsular Malaysia, and prevent it from being spread to Sarawak.

The federal Senior Minister of Works said at a time when both the state and gederal governments implement various initiatives to assist the people during the Covid-19 pandemic, there were political leaders in the Peninsular Malaysia who were selfish and wanted to grab power.

“Therefore PBB as the backbone in GPS need to stay strong and cohesive, we should not be divided at all. Let us continue to stand firm in full support of the leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg,” he said.