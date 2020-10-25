Former minister Syed Hamid says Malaysians will reject ‘emergency’ rule

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 25): Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will find no public support for his alleged plan to invoke “emergency” powers to try and keep his administration intact, said Tan Sri Syed Hamid Albar.

The Umno-turned-PPBM leader, whose last Cabinet position was home minister, is the latest politician to speak out against Muhyiddin’s alleged plan.

“Emergency rule in this moment will not be accepted by the people. They view this as a challenge to the purpose and spirit of [Malaysia’s] system of parliamentary democracy and their sovereignty.

“Please take note of what is happening in Thailand. Enough with the restrictions under Covid-19; do not add to the hardship with an Emergency,” he said.

Mass unrest is taking place in Thailand due to a rejection of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s administration there.

The Thai protests have also evolved into unprecedented public criticism of Thailand’s King Vajiralongkorn, which had been unheard of in the country with some of the strictest lese majeste laws anywhere in the world.

Undispelled rumours emerged on Wednesday that Muhyiddin would seek to invoke “emergency powers” to prop up his administration that was under challenge from Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, ostensibly to prevent a general election alongside Covid-19.

These rumours accelerated after Muhyddin rushed to meet the Yang diPertuan Agong in the Pahang palace on Friday, which led to a meeting of the Conference of Malay Rulers today.

The plan has met with widespread resistance from politicians both past and present, civil society groups, professional associations, and members of the public. – Malay Mail