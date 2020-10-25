Integrated development set to link road connectivity across northern Sarawak

LIMBANG: The proposed northern coastal highway and Sarawak link road projects would be integrated with the development of spur roads set to connect longhouses and villages to the road connectivity network in northern Sarawak, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

He said apart from setting up direct road connectivity between Miri, Limbang and Lawas, the plan would also open up the coastal areas and the remote hinterlands to further economic development.

Included in this, said Awang Tengah, would be the state-funded coastal highway from Miri in place of the Pan Borneo Highway development packages slated for Limbang and Lawas, which were shelved previously by the federal government when it was under Pakatan Harapan (PH) rule.

This would cover the proposed 16km stretch from Limbang to Kampung Limpaku Pinang on the estuary of Limbang River, and the coastal areas of Lawas District. According to him, the federal Ministry of Works has approved, in principle, to fund the new alignment on the Sarawak link road, stretching from Buda in Limbang to Mulu and Lawas, while Highland Development Agency (HDA) would undertake to construction of the road linking Mulu and Miri, with spur road linking Long Lama.

“NRDA (Northern Region Development Agency) is the implementing agency for the coastal highway and Sarawak link road projects, and HDA for the Mulu-Miri link road,” he said, adding that the road linking Buda and Limbang is under construction and being currently funded by the Sarawak government. NRDA and HDA, both agencies under Regional Corridor Development Authority (Recoda), are allocated with RM1.5 billion each to be spent over a two-year span – the funding is separate from the usual state budget.

Awang Tengah, who is also NRDA chairman, disclosed this in his opening remarks prior to presenting 185 outboard engines to registered fishermen and also officiating at the opening of the community hall at Kampung Limpaku Pinang yesterday.

He also announced the greenlight from Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg for a RM60-million project to build a new mosque, meant be replace the old one in the village.

Awang Tengah said the request was forwarded by Assistant Minister of Agriculture Native Land and Regional Development Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail, who is Bukit Kota assemblyman.

In his remarks, Dr Abdul Rahman thanked Awang Tengah and the NRDA for the approval of the outboard engines aid and also the RM2.2-million upgrading works on the village walkway and the school.