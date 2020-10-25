Keep up concerted effort in fight against Covid-19, says Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 25): Director-general of Health Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah has called on all frontliners and those behind the scene to continue the concerted effort in combating the spread of Covid-19 in the country, especially in Sabah.

He said frontline workers should prevent the spread by taking ‘proactive’ and ‘preemptive’ measures while taking action on public health in the field and treating patients at hospitals and the Covid-19 quarantine and treatment centres (PKRC).

He also advised them to persevere and have patience in carrying out the task entrusted to them, as the country now depends on them.

“Before setting out to work each day, you have got to get your intentions right that you are working for the sake of Allah SWT and Insya-Allah He will grant you ease and protection.”

“We are the nation’s frontline soldiers. Indeed, after hardship there will be ease, God willing,” he posted on his official Facebook page today.

In the post, Dr Noor Hisham also included a verse from surah Al-Insyirah, “Verily, With Every Difficulty, There is Relief”. – Bernama