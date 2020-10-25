Learning institutions registered with MOE in Sabah to close until Nov 9

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 25): All learning institutions that are registered with the Education Ministry (MOE), including kindergartens, day schools, residential schools, private schools, vocational colleges, and Institute of Teacher Education (IPG) in Sabah will continue to be closed until Nov 9.

MOE, in a statement today, said the closure followed an announcement by Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob yesterday that the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) in Sabah will be extended from Oct 27 to Nov. 9.

According to the statement, the administrators of the schools and learning institutions concerned are instructed to ensure that teachers and students continue to carry out the teaching and learning process at home, with the home teaching and learning manuals can be downloaded from the MOE’s official portal, www.moe.gov .my.

The EMCO in Sabah was enforced last Monday (Oct 26). – Bernama