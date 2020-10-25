Lions Clubs hold joint vision project in Marudi

MIRI: Lions Clubs in Zone 10 and Zone 11 under District 308-A2 Region 4 held a joint Vision and Hunger Relief project in collaboration with Lions Club of Marudi Mandarin on Thursday and Friday to mark World Sight Day.

The region’s chairwoman Lina Hu said a team of six doctors from Miri Hospital’s Ophthalmology department led by Ophthalmologist Dr Chieng Lee Ling performed cataract surgery on 43 beneficiaries aged 55 years and above from low income families in Marudi Hospital.

“These beneficiaries need financial assistance for surgery. Hence, we provide new lens for the surgery and protective dark sunglasses for post-surgery,” said Hu.

She added that food items and face masks were distributed to families of beneficiaries to ease their financial burden.

Hu thanked members of the 10 Lions Clubs from Miri and Marudi for the success of the project.

Also present were Lions Club International District 308 A2 District Governor Roland Chieng and Past District Governor Mary Wee.

Hu revealed that their community outreach programme will go to Limbang and Lawas next.