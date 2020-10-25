Malay rulers arrive at Istana Negara for special meeting

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 25): Several Malay rulers arrived at Istana Negara here today for a special meeting involving the rulers.

Scheduled to commence at 2.30 pm, the meeting was to study the proposals made by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin last Friday when granted an audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Abdulaziz in Kuantan, Pahang.

Today, the official car carrying the Yang di-Pertuan Agong was seen driven through the main entrance of Istana Negara at 12.20 pm.

This was followed by the arrival of the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar at 1.30 pm and then the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah.

Also seen arriving at the palace were the Sultan of Kedah, Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Almarhum Sultan Badlishah; Sultan of Terengganu, Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin; Yang di-Pertuan Besar Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Almarhum Tuanku Munawir; Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullaill; Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah and the Regent of Pahang, Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah.

Scores of local and international media practitioners had gathered at the main entrance of the palace since noon to await the arrival of the Malay rulers.

The situation at the main entrance was calm and under tight control by a Royal Malaysia Police team since morning.

Police also cordoned off the area with cones as a security measure and ensured that the standard operating procedure (SOP) including physical distancing was adhered to.

On Friday afternoon , Muhyiddin and a number of cabinet ministers appeared before the King at Istana Abdulaziz in Kuantan Pahang following the Special Cabinet Meeting chaired by the Prime Minister in Putrajaya in the morning.

Yesterday, Istana Negara in a statement informed that Al-Sultan Abdullah had consented to the presentation of the proposals made at the Special Cabinet Meeting for His Majesty’s consideration and consent for implementation.

It also said that His Majesty would have a discussion with the Malay rulers at Istana Negara soon on the proposals submitted by the Prime Minister. – Bernama