New Covid-19 cluster detected in Kuching District

KUCHING: The Health Department of Sarawak has detected a new Covid-19 cluster in Kuching District.

Dubbed the ‘Baki Cluster’, the case index for this cluster involves Case 768, who was found positive for the coronavirus on Oct 18.

“A total of 68 close contacts of the case had been screened. One of the contacts, Case 770, was found positive for Covid-19 on Oct 22, while another three cases – number 774, 775 and 776 – were detected on Oct 23.

“This brings the total cases in the cluster to five, including the index case,” said Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in a statement yesterday.

According to the committee, currently the cluster only involves close relatives of the positive cases, but further investigation and detection of other contacts is being carried out by the Sarawak Health Department.

“The Active Case Detection (ACD) for the cluster will commence on Oct 25 (today), and those contacted by the Ministry of Health (MoH) are urged to cooperate for the sake of public safety and wellbeing,” SDMC pointed out.

As at yesterday, all cases involved in the Baki Cluster were receiving treatment at the hospital and their condition was reported as stable.

With the addition of this new cluster, Sarawak now has a total of three active Covid-19 clusters.

Meanwhile, no new cases were detected from the Bah Arnab Cluster in Kuching, and the Putra Cluster in Bintulu yesterday.