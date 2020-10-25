‘No justification for an emergency’

KUALA LUMPUR: There are no riots or violence in Malaysia, no breakdown of laws and order to justify an Emergency, said Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad yesterday.

The former prime minister said countries with more severe Covid-19 problems have not declared a state of emergency for the whole country but only for affected areas.

“That was specific for dealing with the local problem. But none have suspended laws and Parliament as it would if Emergency is declared in Malaysia,” he said in his blog.

The power and authority in today’s government have been adequate to deal with the pandemic, he said.

“We don’t find the kind of objection by the people as seen in the United States and Europe. Our people have very largely obeyed the restrictions such as the MCO (Movement Control Order).

“What can Emergency do to stop the pandemic more than what we can do now. Nothing,” he said.

Meanwhile, Parti Amanah Negara has strongly objected any proposal to declare an emergency to contain the Covid-19 threat.

The party said that according to experts on public health experts and infectious diseases, there is no necessity to declare an emergency to deal with the pandemic. — Bernama