No need to declare national emergency but Sabah needs help in fight against Covid-19: MMA

KUCHING (Oct 25) The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) opines that there is no need to declare a national emergency, says its president Prof Datuk Dr Subramaniam Muniandy.

However, Dr Subramaniam said Sabah’s healthcare is in dire need of help in the fight against Covid-19.

“All other areas under CMCO (Conditional Movement Control Order) which include Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya are under control and should improve with its current measures,” he said in a press statement today.

Dr Subramaniam said urgent and massive financial aid from the federal government is needed to control the Covid-19 situation in Sabah or there may be a total collapse of the healthcare system

“Widespread community transmissions of Covid-19 infections may be rapidly escalating statewide. The daily numbers reported may be much less than actual numbers considering the delays in reporting test results, contact tracing and isolation of infected individuals.

“Bed occupancy is reaching full capacity in most hospitals in Sabah and in some areas, less severe cases of Covid-19 have to be isolated and home treatment instituted.

“We are deeply concerned that the severe cases of Covid-19 might increase further. Sabah’s infection and death rate is many folds above the nation’s rate, making it among the highest in the nation,” he added.

Dr Subramaniam said as it was reported that frontliners in Sabah are on the verge of throwing in the towel due to fatigue, mental stress and an acute shortage in manpower, more healthcare workers are urgently needed.

“We urge the government to consider engaging more help from public healthcare facilities from other states with low Covid-19 cases at much higher numbers than were assigned to Sabah currently.

“We noted that a significant numbers of re-deployment are within the state itself rather than from interstate which may not increase Sabah’s total healthcare workforce.”

He said in view that the cases are expected to continue to be high in Sabah as a backlog in test results are being cleared, urgent boost from the government is needed on the issue of limited testing capacity including engaging private sectors and interstate’s resources.

“This delay in testing turnover time severely affected the system’s ability to contact trace contacts and isolate infected individuals at the same time preventing further spread of the infections.”

Reminding Malaysians that now is the time for scientific, practical, coordinated solutions to combat the Covid-19 in the country, Dr Subramaniam said it is not a time for political squabbles that has not improved the situation in the country in any way.

“All Malaysians should unite in the war against Covid-19, especially for the people of Sabah. The situation there is serious and the state needs all the help they can get in terms of PPE, medical equipment, and financial aid for their healthcare needs. An increase in hospital bed strength and testing capacity is also urgently needed.”

Unlike Peninsular Malaysia, he said Sabah has only nine public hospitals and access to public healthcare for many Sabahans affected can also be a challenge due to their vast land area, remote locations and unforgiving terrains.

“We urge the federal government to speed up the emergency funds and all related aid needed to mitigate the situation in Sabah.

“We also strongly appeal to all leaders, regardless of political affiliations and the whole nation to come together for Sabah and do our best.”

Dr Subramaniam reminded everyone that every minute of delay in this mission for Sabah is putting the whole nation at risk of unmitigated national disaster that may go down as one of the darkest chapters since the birth of this nation.