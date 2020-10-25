Outlook for gold in October

Dow market has been swinging like a see-saw last week. When the news favored the stimulus package proposed by the US Congress, stock rose. When the squabble continued and vaccines for Covid-19 failed, stock market dived. Gold is just another instrument that has been moving inversely to Dow Jones market. Obviously, the market fund has chosen one out of these two sectors to place their interest for ascension!

In order to observe the gold trend more transparently, don’t forget about the US dollar’s direction. The Dollar Index has been gradually recovering after its recent fall from 94.70 tops. Moving toward the US election, we are confident that the greenback will strengthen and lift by a hidden market force behind the screen.

The US dollar growing in value is a sign of confidence in the new president, regardless of who wins the seat. Hence, the yellow metal is not going to be in the limelight at all. In our opinion, one other reason for both gold and the US dollar to escalate simultaneously will be a flight of panic buying both instruments due to an eruption of warfare. Towards the end of October, we predict that gold prices will recede together with silver as the US dollar and US indexes recover in cheers for the new president. Hence, don’t be too eager to pick gold and silver until we see the Dollar Index reaching above 95.00 levels.

Technically, we anticipate for gold prices to take one more dip below US$1,850 per pound and silver beneath US$20 per pound. This will be a real appetiser for interest ed buyers to start your long-portfolio plan if you wish to gain from precious metals. Hence, stay patient and exercise tight control onto your trading skills during these uncertain times.

In October, watch Trump closely and do a check on him every day if he is really recovering from pandemic infection and safe, since he is going round to give rally for his election campaign. If he is losing behind Biden and needs to pull up his last ace card, that’s when he will politicise Taiwan as a sacrificial lamb to lure the Chinese People Liberation Army into a confrontation in the Taiwan Strait.

Of course, Japan will be an innocent party that will help the US Navy to counter fight the Chinese military forces. In this least wanted situation, it will be unimaginable of the consequences at the expenses of Trump’s selfish behavior. Taiwan will be the biggest victim in this power struggle of US’ presidential election.

Ultimately, it will become the desire for the Americans again to decide if they want Trump to be the continuing president or a new candidate called Biden to change the country’s order. Traders like us will only take a ride in whichever trend that will bring profit into our pockets! Trade cautiously.

Dar Wong is a market veteran with more than 30 years of experience. The opinion is solely at his own. He can be reached at [email protected]