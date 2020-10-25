PBB Southern Region branches want Abang Johari to lead PBB, GPS to big win in state polls

KUCHING (Oct 25): The Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Southern Region’s 26 branches want Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg to lead PBB and the ruling Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) coalition to a big win in the coming 12th state election.

This expression of loyalty and support for Abang Johari was one of the nine resolutions passed by the delegates of the PBB Southern Region Mini Convention at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) today.

PBB senior vice president Datuk Amar Michael Manyin Jawong read out the resolutions before handing them over to Abang Johari who was present to declare open the Mini Convention.

Manyin said the delegates also want to see Abang Johari to continue leading the Sarawak state government after the state election, which is due to be held anytime now.

Other resolutions passed by the delegates were to support the current solidarity spirit and teamwork among the leaders of PBB and other GPS components, and to call for more efforts to fight for Sarawak rights enshrined under Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) and the Constitution.

They also resolved for the government to build better quality housing programmes for those under B40 and M40 in Sarawak including those who had just got married.

“This is to overcome population density in villages, and to assist those facing difficulties to buy homes in the cities and towns,” he said.

The delegates also resolved that the quality of education in Sarawak is improved with autonomy power and appropriate allocation from the federal government so that Sarawakians can achieve better results.

Manyin said the problems besetting the academic achievement in Sarawak is the many under enrolment schools, frequency of turnovers among teachers posted to the state, dilapidated school facilities and infrastructure and shortage of option teachers.

“We also proposed that a specific agency with its own power and authority is established to plan expansion of villages while preserving the traditional village concept especially those with high population density,” he said.

Manyin who is also Minister of Education, Science and Technological Research also read out the other resolutions which touched on economy, social and agricultural matters.

A total of 1,254 delegates from 26 PBB branches attended the Mini Convention.Among the party branches in the southern zone are Opar, Tasik Biru, Tanjung Datu, Pantai Damai, Demak Laut, Tupong, Samariang, Satok, Padungan, Pending, Batu Lintang and Kota Sentosa.

The others are Batu Kitang, Batu Kawa, Asajaya, Muara Tuang, Stakan, Serembu, Mambong, Tarat, Tebedu, Kedup, Bukit Semuja, Sadong Jaya, Simunjan and Gedong.

A talk titled ‘Strategic Sharing: Native Customary Rights (NCR) Land’ was presented by PBB vice president Datuk Roland Sagah who is also Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development Assistant Minister.

Meanwhile fellow PBB vice president Dr Annuar Rapaee who is Housing Assistant Minister will gave a talk on housing issues in the state.

PBB assistant secretary general and Law, State-Federal Relations and Project Monitoring Assistant Minister Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali delivered a talk titled ‘GPS Success Story with CM’s Initiative’.

Former Election Commission (EC) Sarawak director Datuk Takun Sunggah gave a talk on Preparation Tips for the Election.