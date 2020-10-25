Sunday, October 25
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»PM Muhyiddin to meet state chief ministers tomorrow

PM Muhyiddin to meet state chief ministers tomorrow

0
Posted on News, Nation

Muhyiddin chairs a special NSC meeting on Covid-19 at Bangunan Perdana Putra. — Bernama file photo

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 25): Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has reportedly called for a meeting with all state chief ministers in Putrajaya tomorrow.

News about the meeting emerged just after the Conference of Malay Rulers concluded an urgent meeting this evening, with speculation mounting that a majority of them support the call for the Emergency rule.

An aide to Penang Chief Minister confirmed that the meeting will be taking place tomorrow and that Chow Kon Yeow will attend.

However, the meeting agenda was not disclosed. – Malay Mail

MORE TO COME

Recommended Posts