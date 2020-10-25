Road in Batu Kawa renamed to Jalan Tan Sri Datuk Amar Wee Boon Ping to honour late philanthropist

KUCHING (Oct 25): A road near Jalan Stephen Yong has been renamed Jalan Tan Sri Datuk Amar Wee Boon Ping in honour of the late philanthropist.

His son, Datuk Wee Kok Hui, said his whole family was honoured by the recognition.

“The 5 kilometre (km) road is part of the Pan Borneo Highway, and the renaming was proposed by the Padawan Municipal Council (PMC) some one to two years ago and it was approved by the cabinet,” he said when met after the road renaming ceremony held at a hotel here today.

He added that his father was the only East Malaysian to hold the Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry Malaysia (ACCCIM) president post, and served the longest at 20 years, from 1978 to 1998, and was also president of the Sarawak Chinese Chambers of Commerce.

Wee, who is Wee Boon Ping Group of Companies director, said his late father did quite a lot of charity and social work in his lifetime, and his nationwide business ventures included timber, construction and media industry.

“He was also involved in a lot of foreign policies with Mainland China in the 70s, and even the setting up of a Chinese Consulate office in Kuching was also proposed by him in 1994 to the Malaysia and China governments. With the embassy office here, East Malaysians don’t need to travel all the way to Kuala Lumpur to obtain permit or visa.”

Wee, who is also Kuching Chinese General Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCGCCI) vice president, added his father passed away in 1998 at age 63, and was buried in the Hokkien Cemetery at Km14 Penrissen Road.

Meanwhile, Minister of Local Government and Housing Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian praised the late Wee as a hardworking man and his spirit should be emulated.

He added that as he was a good friend of his father, he would always come to visit, and found out that he is a philanthropist, leading the Chinese community towards a successful and brighter path.

He also provided assistance to the poor, and had encourage children from poor families to study hard so that one day, they too can help those in need.

Similarly, Dr Sim said the China consulate in Kuching had provided many medical assistance and personal protective equipment (PPEs) to the State, in the fight against Covid-19.

Dr Sim also urged the public to work hand in hand with the government to fight the outbreak.

Present were KCGCCI President Datuk Tan Jit Kee, Consul-General of China in Kuching, Cheng Guangzhong, PMC chairman Cr Lo Khere Chiang and Kuching South City Council mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng.