Shafie: Unity is the solution for Malaysia, not emergency

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 25): Warisan president Datuk Seri Panglima Datuk Mohd Shafie Apdal says emergency is not the option for Malaysia.

“The collapsing domestic and global economy which is devastating and affecting the livelihood of every Malaysian is the real enemy,” Shafie said in a statement today.

“I plead to all leaders in our beloved country to put aside our differences and work as one to overcome the greatest challenge that we are facing, and to put King, country and the people first before all other issues.”

The former Sabah chief minister stressed that while emergency is not the option, unity is the solution at these trying times.

According to Shafie, whatever it is, the nation must move forward and the people must not be disadvantaged.

Expounding that unity is the way forward, Shafie stressed that this is the time to put aside differences including religion and race and join forces to fight the real enemy.

“We may not agree on many things most of the time, but at this moment, I think we can agree on one thing – we love our country.

“May Allah give us all the wisdom and guidance to choose the right and correct path for the benefit of the country,” he added.