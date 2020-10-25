Sisters escape unscathed from burning house at Kampung Rampangi in Kuching

KUCHING (Oct 25): Two sisters aged 55 and 57 years-old managed to escaped unscathed when their house at Kampung Rampangi here caught fire at around 7.50pm last night.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said the double-storey wooden house was totally destroyed in the fire.

At the scene were firefighters from the Petra Jaya and Padungan fire stations who managed to extinguished the fire 9.28pm.

According to Bomba, the whole house was nearly engulfed in flames upon their arrival at the scene.

Also destroyed by the fire was a parked car inside the house’s compound.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.