Six more Covid-19 clusters detected — Health D-G

PUTRAJAYA: Six more new Covid-19 clusters were reported in several states yesterday, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said two of the new clusters were detected in Sabah, namely, the Megah Cluster and the Mesra Cluster, which each involving index cases resulting from the screenings of symptomatic individuals.

The Megah Cluster in Sandakan, involved an index case (case 13,706) who was detected on Oct 5 and had been admitted to the Duchess of Kent Hospital.

“The close contact screening of this cluster has identified 14 more positive cases and, until today, 64 individuals have been screened with 15 positive cases, 12 negative and 37 individuals are still waiting for results.

“The Mesra Cluster, also in Sandakan, involves an index case (case 13,755) who was identified as positive Covid-19 on Oct 7 and was admitted to the Duchess of Kent Hospital.

‘’Close contact screenings have identified 21 more positive cases and two individuals are still waiting for the results, “he said at a press conference on the development of Covid-19 at the Ministry of Health Malaysia (MOH), yesterday.

In addition, Dr Noor Hisham said the cases for the Kaya Cluster involving the Seremban district in Negeri Sembilan and the Federal Territory of Putrajaya were detected following a screening at the work place on Oct 24.

He said the individuals involved were warded at the Sungai Buluh Hospital in Selangor and Tuanku Jaafar Hospital in Seremban.

‘’Until today, 63 individuals were screened with 55 positive cases, six negative and two individuals still waiting for their results,’’ he said.

MOH also detected the Bah Kayu Cluster in Gombak, Selangor and Titiwangsa, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur on Oct 13 with the screening of an individual (17,371st case) returning from a high risk area (Sabah).

He said the patient was warded at the Sungai Buloh Hospital and a screening of his close contacts had identified 16 more Covid-19 positive cases and, to date, 628 individuals had been screened with 17 cases found positive, 591 negative and 20 still waiting for results.

The Baki Cluster was detected in Kuching, Sarawak following the screening of a symptomatic individual (20,431st case) on Oct 17 who had been warded at the Sarawak General Hospital.

‘’A screening of his close contacts found four more Covid-19 positive cases.

A total 68 individuals were screened with 34 individuals negative while 29 individuals are still waiting for results,’’ he said.

In Johor, Dr Noor Hisham said MOH also detected the Kempas Cluster involving the Johor Bahru and Kulai districts.

He said the index case (24,447th case) was identified when a symptomatic individual was screened on Oct 22 and was admitted to the Enche’ Besar Hajjah Khalsom Hospital, Kluang.

He said a screening of close contacts had identified seven more positive cases, and, until, to date, 206 individuals had been screened with eight positive cases, 28 individuals negative and 170 individuals still waiting for results. — Bernama