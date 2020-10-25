Six parks proposed for Senadin, Permyjaya

MIRI: Six recreational parks costing RM450,000 have been proposed for Senadin and Permyjaya areas to improve living conditions for the residents.

Minister of Transport Datuk Lee Kim Shin, who is Senadin assemblyman, inspected the proposed areas on Friday (Oct 23). He said the projects would be funded under his Rural Transformation Project (RTP) funds.

“The proposed areas for the projects are those empty lands which have been reserved by developers for recreational purposes. However, due to lack of initiative and maintenance, grass has overgrown in these places, becoming breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

“Instead of leaving them in such a state, it is better to turn the place into recreational parks,” said Lee.

The six locations are Lorong Desa Senadin 2D (Lot 2566) in Desa Senadin – (RM100,000); Jalan Maigold 3 (Lot 4736) in Desa Senadin (RM50,000); Jalan Maigold Promin Jaya 2 (Lot 6076) in Senadin (RM50,000); Taman Besar Desa Murni 1 (Lot 6667) in Bandar Baru Permyjaya (RM100,000); Desa Indah 1 (Lot 7755) of Bandar Baru Permyjaya (RM50,000); and Lorong Dato Permaisuri 3 (Lot 8698) of Desa Pujut, Permyjaya (RM100,000).

“All the six projects will be open for tender and further details will be announced by Miri City Council (MCC) soon,” Lee said.

He explained the projects would cover site clearing and levelling, construction of jogging track, repair and repainting works, construction of benches, and children’s play sets.

“It is important to prepare a recreational park with proper facilities and safety measures to ensure that it is safe as a children’s playground.

“Once it is ready, members of the public are encouraged to make good use of the parks to practise a heathy lifestyle,” added Lee.