Book on pioneers of PBB Women’s wing launched

KUCHING: A coffee-table book entitled Wing of Change – The Wanita PBB Journey was launched by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg during the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Southern Zone mini conference yesterday.

The book’s Editorial Committee chairperson Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said the book project was proposed by the previous PBB Women chief Tan Sri Dato Sri Empiang Jabu.

“She believed it was important to record the role of pioneers who had contributed much to the start and growth of the women’s wing of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu and the current development

taking place,” said Nancy at a press conference after the launch.

Nancy, who is PBB Women vice chief and federal Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, said that Empiang had inspired the book Editorial Committee to get the project into fruition, as her experiences, starting from her younger days, were unique and should be shared among the younger generation.

“This is so they could appreciate the role previous leaders played and words of wisdom on maintaining a strong presence in Sarawak politics and also to make them aspire to serve with dedication.

“The book serves as document of reference for those wanting to learn more about the struggles by women leaders in PBB,” she said.

The book, available in both English and Bahasa Malaysia, is now available at discounted price of RM50 per copy.