Budget 2021 very important to the people – Agong

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has declared that Budget 2021 which will be tabled in Parliament is very important to the people.

This was in order to handle the Covid-19 pandemic and restore the country’s economy, according to His Majesty.

“Therefore, financial allocations are much needed to facilitate the front-line staff in carrying out their duties and responsibilities,” the palace’s Comptroller of the Royal Household, Datuk Indera Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin, said in a statement yesterday.

According to the statement, Al-Sultan Abdullah is very concerned about the anxiety felt by the people following the surge in the number of new clusters and daily new COVID-19 cases in the country.

“Al-Sultan Abdullah has expressed his confidence that with the strong spirit of unity and fighting spirit that we have demonstrated previously, we will be united again to battle the third wave of the pandemic,” the statement said.

Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz is scheduled to table Budget 2021 in Parliament on Nov 6. – Bernama