Cabinet ministers to further discuss King’s decree – Muhyiddin

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said Cabinet members will hold further discussions on the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah’s decree that there was no necessity to declare a state of Emergency in the country.

Muhyiddin said the Cabinet took note of the decree and the government would continue to give priority to protecting the people from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I am deeply grateful for His Majesty’s trust in my government and welcome the advice so that the stability of the government is not jeopardised,” he said in a statement last night.

His Majesty, through a statement issued by Istana Negara yesterday, said there was no need for a state of Emergency to be declared in the country.

Comptroller of the Royal Household of Istana Negara (National Palace), Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin informed that Al-Sultan Abdullah stated that the decision was made after studying carefully the request presented by Muhyiddin and discussing it with the Malay rulers, besides looking at the current situation in the country. – Bernama