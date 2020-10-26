Constitutional monarchy, parliamentary democracy put people’s welfare first – Malay Rulers

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malay Rulers who attended the special meeting at Istana Negara yesterday emphasised the importance of the country’s constitutional monarchy and parliamentary democracy in giving priority to the people’s welfare, said Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal Tan Sri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad.

“The Rulers also emphasised the importance of the principles of constitutional monarchy and parliamentary democracy translated through the culture of governing, which at all times upholds the Federal Constitution and the rule of law that prioritises the welfare of the people,” he said in a statement tonight.

Syed Danial said the discussion understood the seriousness of the implications of the government’s request for a state of emergency to be declared on the country’s image, views of other countries, investor confidence from outside and within the country as well as aspects of the country’s prosperity and lives of the people.

“His Majesty (Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah) in his wisdom felt that it was very important for the matter to be discussed with the Malay Rulers,” he said.

Following the discussion with the Malay rulers yesterday, His Majesty stated that there was no necessity for an Emergency to be declared in the country.

It was attended by the Perak Sultan, who is also the Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Terengganu Sultan, Raja of Perlis, Selangor Sultan, the Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Johor Sultan, Kedah Sultan and Regent of Pahang.

Meanwhile, the Malay Rulers also expressed their gratitude to the King for choosing to hold a discussion and consulting them before arriving at any decision, he said.

“That spirit is in line with the culture of consultation that is often utilised in Islam when the faithful face a situation that requires a resolution,” he said.

Syed Danial said that during the discussion, the Malay Rulers had contributed their views and expressed their opinions openly and frankly in the spirit of mutual respect so that they could be used as a guide and reference by His Majesty to make a decision.

He said the Malay Rulers were also of the view that it was important to respect the check and balance mechanism between the various branches of the government and the role of His Majesty to balance various demands in order to ensure justice and check any abuse of power. – Bernama