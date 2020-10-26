Covid-19: 271 individuals screened in active case detection in Premier 101 last night

KUCHING (Oct 26): The Sarawak Health Department screened 271 individuals through its active case detection (ACD) operation at Premier 101 here last night, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The committee in its daily Covid-19 update said the ACD was conducted in connection with Case 772 involving a Chinese national woman who was found positive on Oct 23.

“All individuals screened there are still waiting for their lab test results,” said SDMC.

Earlier yesterday, the state Health Department also conducted an ACD operation at Kampung Haji Baki in connection with the Baki Cluster, with 845 individuals screened.

The committee said all of them were still waiting for their lab test results at the time of writing.

To date, 19 positive cases have been recorded from the Baki Cluster or 11.82 per cent.

As for the Seladah Cluster, no new cases were recorded as of today (Oct 26), with seven positive cases recorded from that cluster so far, the committee added.

Other active clusters in the state are the Bah Arnab Cluster here and the Putra Cluster in Bintulu.

No new cases have been recorded from the Bah Arnab Cluster yesterday, making the number of positive cases from the cluster remained at 12 out of 72 screened, or 16.67 per cent.

SDMC said four cases from that cluster have recovered and been discharged, leaving eight more cases still being isolated and treated in SGH.

The Putra Cluster also recorded no new cases yesterday, with five positive cases out of 190 screened from that cluster or 2.63 per cent to date.

According to SDMC, all the five positive cases from the Putra Cluster have recovered and discharged on Oct 26.

Only 105 individuals are left to undergo a second lab test before the cluster is declared inactive.

On another development, SDMC said Kuching District remained as Yellow Zone with 33 cases recorded from the district over the past 14 days as of yesterday.

Other 39 districts in the state are green zones.