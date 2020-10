KUCHING (Oct 26): Sarawak recorded seven locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in Kuching today, five of which were discovered through contact tracing in connection with the Baki Cluster, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

This brings the total cumulative tally of cases in the state to 803.

SDMC in its daily Covid-19 update said the cases detected in the Baki Cluster involved four women and a male student of SK Kampung Haji Baki.

MORE TO COME