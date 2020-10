KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 26): In a new record high, the Health Ministry recorded today 1,240 new Covid-19 cases today, alongside seven deaths.

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in his daily press briefing said that of the new cases today, only two were imported.

Meanwhile, he noted that the majority of the cases are still in Sabah, with 927 cases recorded there today. – MalayMail

