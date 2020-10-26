Covid-19: S’wak Edu Dept orders 2 schools to close for 7 days for disinfection works

KUCHING (Oct 26): The Sarawak Education Department has issued a directive to close two schools for seven days following reports of positive Covid-19 cases from there recently.

The two schools are SMK Wira Penrissen in Kota Samarahan and SK Jalan Haji Baki here, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its daily Covid-19 update today.

The closure took effect starting today (Oct 26) till Nov 1 to allow disinfecting operations to be done, said the committee.

“The Sarawak Education Department has issued a directive to close SMK Wira Penrissen, Kota Samarahan and SK Jalan Haji Baki for seven days starting Oct 26 till Nov 1, 2020.

“This is to allow cleaning and disinfecting works to be carried out as contained in the directive letter due to confirmation of Covid-19 cases from the two schools,” said SDMC.

On Oct 25, a student from SMK Wira Penrissen or Case 790 was found positive for Covid-19 after being in close contact with Case 768 and Case 770 from the Baki Cluster during a family gathering between Oct 4 and 5.

An SK Jalan Haji Baki student or Case 803 was found positive today (Oct 26) for being in close contact with his mother Case 802, who was a family member of Case 789 who was a close contact to the Baki Cluster. He had flu symptoms.

Both cases have been isolated and warded at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) for treatment.