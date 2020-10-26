Dennis: More community reading corners to be set up

MIRI: More community reading corners will be set up for rural folk in Telang Usan constituency.

Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau said this is in line with the Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg’s effort to create digitally literate communities by 2030.

“I will identify more community reading corners to be set up. Hopefully by inculcating the reading culture, it will become the daily practice among the rural folk,” he stated in his address when officiating at a Penan Community Reading Corner at Penan Service Centre in Long Latie, Ulu Baram on Saturday.

Also present were Pustaka Negeri Sarawak’s management board member Datu William Patrick Nyigor, Telang Usan District officer Baru Tai, Pustaka Miri regional manager Salina Zawawi and Kampung Long Latie’s chief Jangin Juwin.

Dennis pointed out that the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) state government strongly encouraged and supported all efforts to foster the reading culture in Sarawak.

“We cannot deny that the reading habit is not a culture among those in the very remote areas of the state in part due to illiteracy, inadequate reading materials and lack of interest,” he stated but was glad to see more awareness on the importance of reading amongst rural folk.

He thanked Pustaka Miri for assistance in setting up the community reading corner for the Penans along Sungai Layun and Sungai Belanah in Telang Usan constituency.

He really hoped that Penan villagers would fully utilise the new reading corner at Kampung Long Latie.