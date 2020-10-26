Ismail Sabri denies Cabinet discussed dissolving Parliament today

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 26): The Cabinet did not discuss the dissolution of Parliament in its meeting earlier today, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has confirmed.

Ismail Sabri also appeared to suggest that a viral screenshot of a purported text conversation between him and other Cabinet colleagues — which had allegedly touched on plans to dissolve Parliament — is not true.

Although appearing to indicate that he was not supposed to divulge information on the Cabinet meeting, Ismail Sabri went on to deny that the matter of Parliament’s dissolution as having been raised in Cabinet.

“There was a special Cabinet meeting, the issue of Parliament’s dissolution was not discussed in Cabinet,” he said in a press briefing.

“Sometimes I hope this kind of story, we filter it properly and not accept it at face value.”

The dissolution of Parliament is usually the precursor to holding a general election, which Umno or Barisan Nasional appears to be intent at pushing for.

Malaysia last had its general election in May 2018, and the federal government typically governs for a five-year term. Early polls can however be called before the term ends. – Malay Mail

MORE TO COME