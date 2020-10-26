Lo: Feeder road next to Ee Ann City Commercial Centre to be widened into two-lane carriageway

KUCHING (Oct 26): Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) chairman Lo Khere Chiang has confirmed with Public Works Department (JKR) that a feeder road next to Ee Ann City Commercial Centre will be widened into a two-lane carriageway to ease the traffic flow in the area.

Lo was responding to Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen’s recent criticism of the severe traffic congestion faced by road users from the commercial centre due to the construction of the Pan Borneo Highway and Mile 7 flyover.

“Chong unfortunately on his own without first checking with JKR concluded that JKR has not made any provisions to ease the traffic flow for the benefits of the public,” he said.

Lo said improvement works in the area are still ongoing.

“With the completion of the flyovers at MIle 6 and Mile 7 junctions later on, the majority of the present road and traffic users will be using these flyovers without having to stop at these traffic lights.”

He said the internal traffic within Kota Sentosa and Stakan would thus be able to manoeuvre at ease and join the main Kuching Serian Pan Borneo Highway.

The MPP chairman said the present congestion and inconveniences are only temporary and the traffic congestion at Mile 7 area would be greatly reduced once the projects are completed.

“We therefore seek the understanding of the people and to bear with the temporary inconveniences during these crucial times so that the benefits at the end of the day are long term and beneficial to all.”

Lo said these are the advancements and improvements initiated by a caring Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government, which is far sighted and always have the people’s interests at heart and mind.