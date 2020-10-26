MAF still on standby despite no state of Emergency – Defence Force Chief

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) is always on standby even though the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has stated that there was no necessity for an Emergency to be declared in the country.

Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang said the deployment of MAF personnel would go on as usual.

“The ATM is on stand by,” he told Bernama briefly.

Bernama reported yesterday that Al-Sultan Abdullah stated that there was no necessity for an Emergency to be declared in the country.

Comptroller of the Royal Household of Istana Negara (National Palace), Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin informed that Al-Sultan Abdullah stated that the decision was made after studying carefully the request presented by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and discussed with the Malay rulers, besides looking at the current situation in the country.

Earlier, the Special Meeting of the Malay Rulers took place for almost three hours at Istana Negara, here.

It was held to study and consider the proposals presented last Friday by Muhyiddin and a number of accompanying Cabinet ministers to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong at Istana Abdulaziz in Kuantan. – Bernama