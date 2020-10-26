Malaysian Bar welcomes Agong’s wise move

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 26): The Malaysian Bar today welcomes and hails the wise move of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah to protect the interest of rakyat by not declaring a state of emergency under Article 150(1) of the Federal Constitution.

Its president, Salim Bashir, said they echoed the views of His Majesty and the Malay Rulers that there are already current laws and mechanisms that have wide-ranging and comprehensive powers to manage the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The Malaysian Bar, therefore, urges politicians and the public to adhere to the rule of law and the Constitution, and to respect the Royal Decree,” he said in a statement here.

He also said that peace and stability, without question, supersede any form of disputes between politicians from differing factions and what the nation now needs is to focus on the health and welfare of the rakyat.

“Sufficient support must be provided to doctors, nurses and all those involved in the fight against the invisible enemy,” he said. – Bernama