Masing: Section 18 NCR land title owners face ‘great danger’ of selling land

KUCHING (Oct 26): Tan Sri James Masing has likened native customary rights (NCR) land titles under Section 18 of the state Land Code as a cash handout for landowners due to the possibility that they will end up selling their land after receiving the title.

The deputy chief minister said he would prefer NCR land to be surveyed under Section 6 of the said law to encourage native landowners to cultivate their land instead of allowing them to let go of their land for money.

“Section 18 land titles are like giving cash in the hands of NCR land owners. The danger of sale is there. There is a great danger, therefore, that native communities may become landless in the end due to poverty and other needs for cash.

“Personally, I would prefer NCR land to be surveyed under Section 6 only, until we teach them the skills to make their land productive,” he said in a statement today.

Section 6 is applied by the Land and Survey Department to conduct perimeter survey of NCR land for native communal reserves, which would then be gazetted, before the department carries out individual lot surveys under Section 18 for the issuance of land titles.

Masing, who is also Infrastructure and Ports Development Minister, said surveys under Section 6 would protect the NCR land and ‘pemakai menoa’ (territorial domain) from encroachment, besides allowing landowners to cultivate their land.

“In this way there is no danger of land sale within Section 6. For sale under Section 6 to happen all owners within that community must agree to sell. This is almost impossible! Thus NCR landowners will have no danger of losing their land in time to come.

“Under section 18 it can happen! Individual land owners who have land titles under Section 18, can sell their land to any buyers. It’s a case of willing sellers and willing buyers,” he said.

Meanwhile, Masing pointed out that on Oct 23, the Land and Survey Department had granted Section 18 land titles of 479ha to landowners in Sungai Majau in Baleh, which is his state constituency, after survey was done under Section 6.

He described the issuance of the titles as an endeavour prove to other native communities that there was no truth in the allegations of land grab by the government and they had nothing to fear in the government’s land survey initiative.

He said Sungai Majau was about 100km from Kapit town and inspite of the difficult terrain, the Land and Survey Department had succeeded in completing their task under Section 6 and 18 in just two years.

“While witnessing ncr landowners receiving their titles in the heartland of my constituency, I was almost brought to tears. Never in my wildest dream would I see Section 18 could be processed in the middle of the jungle in record time and my people receive title under Section 18,” said Masing.